India Recorded 84 Internet Shutdowns in 2024, Second-Highest Globally: Report
India recorded 84 internet shutdowns in 2024, the second-highest globally, according to digital rights group Access Now.
Myanmar topped the list with 85 blackouts imposed by its military junta.
For the first time in six years, India wasn’t the top country for internet shutdowns but still led among democracies. Shutdowns dropped from 116 in 2023 but remained high.
Shutdowns were reported in 16 states and territories. Manipur saw the most (21), followed by Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir with 12 each.
Of the 84 total shutdowns, 41 were linked to protests and 23 to communal violence. Authorities also cut internet access five times during government job exams.
Globally, 296 shutdowns were documented across 54 countries, up from 283 in 2023. Pakistan ranked third with 21 shutdowns, followed by Russia (13), Ukraine (7), Palestine (6), and Bangladesh (5).
“Myanmar, India, and Pakistan together accounted for over 64% of all recorded shutdowns in 2024,” the report noted.
