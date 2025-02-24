When ‘Cheering’ For Pakistan Landed Indians In Trouble
An India-Pakistan cricket match is more than just a game—it’s a high-stakes battle shaped by history, nationalism, and politics. In India, cheering for Pakistan has sometimes led to arrests, legal action, and social backlash.
In October 2021, three Kashmiri students and four others were arrested in Uttar Pradesh for celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in a T20 World Cup match.
Nafeesa Attari, a teacher in Udaipur, was arrested for celebrating Pakistan’s T20 World Cup win with a WhatsApp status that read, "We won".
She was dismissed from her job and booked under IPC Section 153B for allegedly harming national integration. Attari later apologised, stating she meant no offense.
In June 2017, following Pakistan’s victory over India in the ICC Champions Trophy final, 15 men in Madhya Pradesh were arrested on sedition charges for allegedly chanting pro-Pakistan slogans.
The charges were later dropped after the complainants accused the police of filing a "false case".
In March 2014, nearly 70 students in Meerut faced sedition charges for cheering Pakistan's victory over India. The charges were subsequently dropped.
While some Indians have faced legal trouble for supporting Pakistan, there have been moments of sportsmanship across the border.
A recent viral video shows Pakistani fans cheering for Virat Kohli, demonstrating how cricket can sometimes transcend political divisions.
Over Fallen Soldiers And Rafi, Indian And Pakistani Army Veterans Bond Online