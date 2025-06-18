India Ranks Second In Global Piracy Traffic, Second Only To US: Report
India made up 8.12% of global piracy traffic in 2024, logging around 1,756 crore visits to pirated sites—second only to the US at 12%, according to MUSO’s Piracy Trends and Insight Report 2024.
“Piracy persists not because consumers reject legitimacy, but because legitimate options still fail to meet expectations in price, access, or timing,” the report stated.
It added that piracy reveals where demand is unmet and where the industry can focus efforts to convert users.
While piracy of films, music, software, and TV shows has dropped globally, publishing remains an outlier with no decline.
Publishing piracy rose by 4.3% in 2024, driven largely by Manga (Japanese comic books and graphic novels), which made up nearly 70% of pirated content in the category that includes ebooks, audiobooks, newspapers, and magazines.
Film piracy fell 18% from last year, driven in part by the Hollywood strikes that delayed major releases. Music piracy declined by 18.6%, and software by 2%.
