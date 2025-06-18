After Crash, Air India Cancels 66 Dreamliner Flights; DGCA Seeks Safety Fixes
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Tuesday that Air India has cancelled 66 Boeing 787 flights since the June 12 crash in Ahmedabad, which involved the same aircraft model.
After reviewing Air India and Air India Express operations, the DGCA found no major safety concerns with the Boeing 787 fleet. The aircraft and its maintenance systems met current safety standards, it said.
However, the DGCA noted recent maintenance lapses and asked the airline to improve coordination across departments to ensure better compliance.
Cancelled flights include Delhi-Dubai (AI 915), Delhi-Vienna (AI 153), Delhi-Paris (AI 143), Ahmedabad-London (AI 159)—most of which use the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, the same model involved in the June 12 crash.
Air India attributed the disruptions to operational constraints and added safety checks.
The growing number of cancellations, emergency landings, and inspections has sparked renewed concern over the airline’s long-haul fleet safety and maintenance.
