India Ranks 93 Out Of 180 Countries In The 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index
As per the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) for 2023, published by Transparency International, the majority of countries have shown minimal or no improvement in addressing corruption within the public sector.
CPI assesses the perceived levels of corruption in 180 countries and territories, assigning scores on a scale from zero (indicating high corruption) to 100 (reflecting a very clean environment).
India held the 93rd position with a score of 39, according to the Transparency International report. This marks a minimal change from its 2022 score of 40, where it ranked 85th.
Denmark, with a score of 90, topped the index for the sixth consecutive year due to its "well-functioning justice systems", the report said.
Finland (87) and New Zealand (85) were ranked second and third, respectively.
Somalia with a score of 11, Venezuela (13), Syria (13), South Sudan (13), and Yemen (16) took the bottom spots in the 2023 index.
