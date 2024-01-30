AR Rahman Revives Voices Of Late Singers With AI In Rajinikanth’s 'Lal Salaam’
Music composer AR Rahman unveiled his new song, titled 'Thimiri Yezhuda', which he created with the help of artificial intelligence. The song will be featured in Rajinikanth's forthcoming movie, Lal Salaam.
While bringing back the voices of the late singers Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed in the track, Rahman emphasised the idea that 'Technology is not a threat and a nuisance, if we use it right.'
Bamba Bakya, a Tamil playback singer and musician, breathed his last in 2022. Shahul Hameed, known for rendering numerous tracks for Rahman, departed in 1997.
The Oscar-winning composer also revealed that he sought permission from the late singers' families and has sent remuneration for the same.
The track has left the internet divided. While many social media users appreciated Rahman seeking the permission from the singers' families, others termed it as 'unethical'.
As AI systems are increasingly being used for composing, generating, and even mimicking musical creations, the trend has brought forth a myriad of challenges, particularly in the realm of copyright.
