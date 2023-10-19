Meta Introduces Opt-Out Feature: Users Can Now Put A Stop to Instagram Tracking Across the Web
Meta is now allowing users to block Instagram from tracking their data across the other apps and websites they visit.
This implies that Instagram users now have the option to hinder the platform's data collection related to their online activity, which the platform uses for showing personalised advertisements and enhancing its services.
Meta receives information from third-party websites that use its business tools, such as the Meta Pixel, which tracks users on the web and allows Meta to serve personalised ads on its platforms.
This new feature, called Activity Off-Meta Technologies, also allows users to review which businesses are sharing information with Meta, disconnect specific activity, or clear the collected information.
This feature was previously only available on Facebook, but can now be found within the Instagram Accounts Centre.
