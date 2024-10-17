YouTube Introduces “Captured with a Camera” Labels to Combat AI-Generated Content
YouTube will now label videos captured with real cameras as part of its effort to address AI-generated content.
The labels will show beneath videos alongside a message reading “how this content was made”. “This content was captured using a camera or other recording device”, it reads.
YouTube will use a standard from the C2PA for verification. If a video is uploaded without edits and recorded on supported hardware, the platform will add metadata confirming it was "captured with a camera".
It states that the label won’t appear if the video is too heavily edited to trace back to its original source.
Currently, YouTube requires creators to disclose AI-generated content and is reportedly developing tools to help them address unauthorised AI-made content replicating their likeness.
