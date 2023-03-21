India Ranked 126 On The World Happiness Index, But How Is It Calculated?

But how is the happiness index calculated? It takes into account several factors such as healthy life expectancy, GDP per capita, social support and corruption.
Generosity in a community and freedom to make life decisions are also among the factors taken into account to rank a country.
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of a country is indicative of its economical situation ,while life expectancy reflects upon the physical and mental wellbeing of a country's population.
The report looks into whether people have "social support" in times of trouble, in the form of somebody to count on. Meanwhile, ‘generosity’ is a “clear marker for a sense of positive community engagement”.
Freedom to make life decisions is decided on the basis of how indiscriminately every human is entitled to basic human rights. The parameter of corruption entails how much people trust their governments.
India has not only ranked below its neighbours Nepal (78), China (64) and Bangladesh (118) but also the warring nations of Russia (70) and Ukraine (92).