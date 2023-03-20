Rain And Hailstorm To Hit Delhi-NCR. What Does IMD’s Orange Alert Mean?
The intensity of rain is expected to increase on March 20, with the Indian Meteorological Department issuing an orange alert for the national capital.
An orange alert is a warning to authorities to be prepared for any emergency situation that may arise due to weather changes.
Delhi-NCR region will receive moderate to heavy rainfall with gusty winds on March 20, with partly cloudy sky for the rest of the week.
The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Several cities in India are expected to continue seeing cloudy skies and rainy weather, as IMD predicts rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms in Northwest and East India.
