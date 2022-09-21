Gujarati Film 'Chhello Show' Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2023
The Film Federation of India (FFI) selected the 'Chhello Show' as its official entry to the Academy Awards (Oscars 2023) as reported by the Indian Express.
Chhello Show or Last Film Show is a Gujarati film directed by Pan Nalin.
The movie revolves around the life of a young Samay (the protagonist) who loves cinema and is in pursuit of the 35mm dream.
Chhello Show will be hitting the theatres on October 14. The film stars Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval and Paresh Mehta.
