Australia Threatens Twitter With A Hefty Fine. Here’s Why
Australia's internet safety authority has given Twitter 28 days to clean up "toxicity and hate" on its platform or face a hefty fine of A$ 700,000 (Rs 3.88 crore).
The eSafety authority has also demanded an explanation from Twitter for its handling of online child abuse material.
The social media platform lifted ban on approximately 62,000 accounts, following which there was a surge in complaints regarding online hate on Twitter.
Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said, “We need accountability from these platforms and action to protect their users, and you cannot have accountability without transparency and that’s what legal notices like this one are designed to achieve”.
