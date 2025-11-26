India Marks 75th Constitution Day with New Language Additions
National Constitution Day, or Samvidhan Divas, is observed on November 26 to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution, which was adopted in 1949 and came into effect on January 26, 1950.
The 75th Constitution Day was celebrated at Samvidhan Sadan, Parliament, with President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan, PM Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers, and MPs in attendance.
The event also featured the unveiling of an exhibition titled “Art and Calligraphy in the Indian Constitution”, showcasing the work of artist Nandalal Bose and his team.
A speaker at the ceremony highlighted that, for the first time, Bodo and Kashmiri have been incorporated into the Constitution. Updated translations in Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Punjabi, Telugu, Odia, and Assamese were also released.
President Murmu emphasized that the Constitution has safeguarded the nation’s self-respect and dignity, adding that the Constitution-makers envisioned strong protection for citizens’ personal and democratic rights
The Constitution was originally handwritten in calligraphy in both English and Hindi, comprising around 90,000 words. It remains the world’s lengthiest written Constitution, with 395 Articles, 22 Parts, and 8 Schedules at the time of its commencement.
