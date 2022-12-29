India Makes RT-PCR Test Mandatory For Visitors From 5 Countries, Including China and Thailand
India on Thursday announced to make RT-PCR test mandatory for travelers from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from January 1, 2023.
Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that travelers will also be required to upload the RT-PCR test reports on Air Suvidha portal.
This comes amid a fresh surge of Covid-19 in several countries including China, the US, Brazil, Japan and South Korea.
Other countries too have updated their Covid-19 guidelines. The US on Thursday said that starting January 5, 2023 visitors from China, Hong Kong and Macau need to show a negative Covid test, which should be taken 48 hours before their flight.
