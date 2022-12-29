How Greta Thunberg Shut Down Controversial Andrew Tate Over His Supercar Emissions Flex
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on Wednesday shut down controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate as he tried to flaunt his collection of 33 cars and their high emissions.
"I have 3My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions," Tate wrote in a tweet addressed to Thunberg.
However, Thunberg's one-line savage reply won the internet. "Yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com (sic)," she wrote. Her reply received millions of likes and has been shared over 463.5K times.
Though Tate made a feeble attempt to win the argument with Thunberg, he couldn't make the cut. "Thank you for confirming via your email address that you have a small penis @GretaThunberg. The world was curious. And I do agree you should get a life" he said.
A British-American kickboxer, Tate was banned from Twitter in 2017 over his controversial opinion on MeToo movement. He is known to post misogynistic content on social media.