Gaganyaan Mission Updates: Test Flight On October 21; ‘Vyommitra’ Robot For Next Phase

The Gaganyaan mission aims to create a human-habitable space capsule for a three-member crew, orbiting at 400 km for three days and safely splashing down in the Indian Ocean.
The test will take place at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, with the objective of evaluating the 'crew module,' which is the part of the spacecraft designed to accommodate Indian astronauts.
The Minister of State also revealed that the second phase of this mission will involve the launch of Vyommitra, a female humanoid robot.
Vyommitra can monitor module parameters, send alerts and handle life support tasks. It also functions as an astronaut companion, managing switch panels, engaging in conversations, recognising astronauts, and answering their questions.
