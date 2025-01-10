India Falls Five Spots to 85th in World's Most Powerful Passports
India has dropped five places, ranking 85th in the 2025 Henley Passport Index, compared to 80th last year.
The Henley Passport Index evaluates 199 passports based on the number of destinations their holders can access without a visa.
It relies on exclusive Timatic data provided by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
According to the latest rankings, Indian passport holders can now travel visa-free to 57 destinations.
Singapore continues to hold the top position on the index in 2025, with its passport offering visa-free access to 195 destinations worldwide.
It is followed by Japan (193 destinations) and a group of European countries—Finland, France, Germany, and Italy—granting visa-free access to 192 destinations.
