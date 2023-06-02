India Conducts Successful Training Launch Of Agni-1 Ballistic Missile
A training launch of a medium-range ballistic missile, Agni-1, was successfully carried out by the Strategic Forces Command from APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha on Thursday.
"The missile is a proven system, capable of striking targets with a very high degree of precision. The user training launch successfully validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.
According to the statement, the test successfully “established the accuracy and reliability of the system”.
The Agni-1 ballistic missile has a strike range of over 700 kilometres and weighs approximately 12,000 kilogrammes. It is capable of carrying a payload of up to 1,000 kg.
The development of Agni-1 missiles began in 1999, and the missile successfully launched for the first time in 2003.
