India Begins ‘Operation Sindhu’ To Evacuate Citizens From Iran
India has launched ‘Operation Sindhu’ to evacuate its citizens from Iran amid rising fears of Israeli-American military action.
The first group of 100 Indian students, who travelled by road to Armenia’s capital Yerevan, arrived in Delhi early Thursday.
According to Iranian embassy officials, some Indian students were injured in a recent strike. Tehran is said to be in close coordination with the Indian mission.
The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the evacuation is being managed by Indian missions in both Iran and Armenia. Delhi has thanked both governments for their support.
Over 4,000 Indian nationals currently live in Iran, nearly half of them students. On Tuesday, India had advised its citizens to leave Tehran. Armenia, which borders Iran, is among the countries India is working with for the evacuation.
