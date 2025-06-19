Elon Musk’s xAI Sued For Operating Gas Turbines Without Permits
xAI’s Colossus data centre near Memphis is facing a potential lawsuit for running dozens of natural gas turbines without required air permits.
The Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC), representing the NAACP, issued a notice of intent to sue the company for violating the Clean Air Act.
SELC alleges that xAI installed and operated at least 35 combustion turbines without obtaining permits from federal or local authorities and failed to use proper pollution controls.
These turbines could emit over 2,000 tons of nitrogen oxides annually, contributing to smog in a region already struggling with poor air quality.
To verify activity at the site, SELC commissioned aerial and thermal imaging earlier this year, which showed that most turbines were running.
Despite claims that half the turbines were being removed, a June 15 flyover found 26 still on site—including three new ones—with nearly unchanged power output.
