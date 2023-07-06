India At 126 Among 163 Countries On The Global Peace Index
The 2023 Global Peace Index (GPI) recently released its annual report ranking 163 independent states and territories according to their level of peacefulness.
India has moved up two spots to secure the 126th position in this year's rankings. According to the report, India experienced an improvement of 3.5 per cent in overall peacefulness over the past year.
The report read, “The improvement on the neighbouring countries relations indicator occurred because of fewer incidences of cross border violence and ceasefire violations with Pakistan and China in 2022.”
Iceland is the world's peaceful country, followed by Denmark, Ireland, New Zealand, and Austria. Iceland has held on to this distinction since 2008.
Afghanistan, on the other hand, is the world's least peaceful country for the eighth year in a row. Yemen, Syria, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo follow.
The GPI report measures the state of peace in accordance with societal safety and security, ongoing domestic and international conflict and militarisation.
According to this year’s report, the average level of global peacefulness has decreased by 0.42 percent, “with 84 countries improving and 79 deteriorating in peacefulness in 2022”.
