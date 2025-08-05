Govt Makes QR Codes Mandatory On Top 300 Medicines To Fight Fakes
The Indian government has made it mandatory for the top 300 pharmaceutical companies to print QR codes on medicine packaging.
These codes, scannable through mobile apps, allow consumers to verify authenticity and curb fake drugs. The rule, under the amended Drugs Rules, 1945, took effect on August 1, 2023.
In a written reply to TMC MP Rachna Banerjee, the government addressed questions on company compliance, plans to extend QR codes to all medicines, and consumer awareness campaigns.
MoS Health Anupriya Patel said the rule covers the top 300 brands in Schedule H2. Manufacturers must add QR codes on primary or, if needed, secondary packaging with readable data for authentication.
State Licensing Authorities will enforce compliance. Patel also said the Drugs Technical Advisory Board has approved a phased rollout of QR codes for vaccines, antimicrobials, and narcotic and psychotropic substances.
The Red Tape Around .in: Why New Rule Could Shrink India’s Internet