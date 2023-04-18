IMD Warns Of Heatwave Conditions, Issues Orange Alert For Several States
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heatwave conditions in four states including, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh, from April 18 to April 20.
In terms of temperature, IMD records a heatwave when the maximum temperature is 40 degree celsius or more and is 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above the normal.
The weather department has also issued an orange alert for three states including West Bengal, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh for next 4-5 days.
An orange alert denotes high temperatures with a higher risk of heat illnesses in people who are exposed to the sun for an extended period of time.
In areas where an orange alert has been issued, IMD recommends drinking ample water, along with ORS (oral rehydration solutions) and homemade drinks like lemon water and buttermilk.
