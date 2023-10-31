Apple Warns Opposition Leaders Against ‘State-Sponsored’ Attack On iPhones
Opposition leaders, including Mahua Moitra, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shashi Tharoor and Pawan Khera took to X, sharing a warning from Apple about “State sponsored” attacks on their iPhones.
Moitra wrote on X, “Received text & email from Apple warning me Govt trying to hack into my phone & email. @HMOIndia - get a life. Adani & PMO bullies - your fear makes me pity you.”
The alert read, “Apple believes you are being targeted by state- sponsored attackers who are trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID. These attackers are likely targeting you individually because of who you are or what you do.”