ICMR Issues Caution On Protein Supplements In Updated Dietary Guidelines
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued an updated Dietary Guidelines for Indians (DGIs), advising caution regarding protein supplements and urging people to refrain from their consumption.
These guidelines, spearheaded by the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) in Hyderabad, are the result of thorough research conducted by the health research body.
The guidelines have warned against prolonged use of excessive protein powders or concentrates, citing risks like bone loss and kidney damage.
It said that sugar should be less than 5 percent of total energy intake, and a balanced diet should provide not more than 45 percent calories from cereals and millet.
Adding more, it said sugar should be 15 percent of calories from pulses, beans and meat.
The guidelines further recommend obtaining the remaining calories from nuts, vegetables, fruits, and milk, with total fat intake not exceeding 30% of energy.
As per the central health monitoring body, around 56.4 per cent of the total disease burden in India is due to unhealthy diets.
