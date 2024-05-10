The First Human Trial Of Elon Musk’s Neuralink Hits Snag After 100 Days
Neuralink has encountered an issue with the implant in its inaugural human subject, limiting the data it could collect from the brain, as stated in a blog post following the first participant's 100-day clinical trial.
At the start of this year, the brain-chip startup led by Elon Musk implanted its first device into a human patient.
Noland Arbaugh, 29, paralyzed below the shoulders due to a diving accident, captured online attention in March as he played chess on his laptop, controlling the cursor with the Neuralink device.
Last year, the US Food and Drug Administration granted clearance for the company to initiate its inaugural human trial, marking a crucial step in Neuralink's mission to aid patients with paralysis and various neurological disorders.
In September, Neuralink announced approval to commence recruitment for the trial.