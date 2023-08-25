‘Never Surrender!’: Donald Trump Returns To X To Post His Mugshot
Donald Trump, who appeared at the Atlanta Jail on August 24 evening, had his mugshot taken, a first for a former US President.
The former US President made an appearance in the jail, where he was booked on a number of charges relating to his alleged attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia.
Trump is the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges, not once but four times. This, however, was the first time he had to pose for a mugshot.
He didn't waste any time in uploading the mugshot on his own social media network, Truth Social, as well as on X, for fundraising purposes.
Trump also shared a link to his website along with the photo which had "Never surrender!" written below it.
This marked Trump's return to X after more than 2 years, as his account was banned following the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters. Elon Musk reinstated Trump's account last year soon after acquiring X.
BRICS Summit 2023: Collaborative Efforts And Global Issues At Centre Stage