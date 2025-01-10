How Will AI Help Manage the Maha Kumbh 2025?
The Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj will leverage advanced AI technologies to manage the expected influx of millions of pilgrims.
Over 2,500 AI-enabled cameras will track crowd density and movement, providing real-time data to authorities for efficient crowd management and quick emergency responses.
The multilingual "Kumbh Sah'AI'yak" chatbot, available in 11 languages, will assist visitors around the clock with event schedules, navigation, cultural insights, and travel guidance.
AI-powered registration centres will help reunite lost individuals with their groups or families, simplifying the process through digital registration and social media updates.
RFID wristbands will be issued to pilgrims to track movements, ensuring safety and aiding crowd control by monitoring entry and exit points with their consent.
