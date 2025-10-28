How to Report a Deepfake in India (Step-by-Step Guide)
India currently has no specific law to regulate deepfakes. The proposed Deepfake Prevention and Criminalisation Bill, 2023, has been introduced but is yet to be enacted.
Citizens can report deepfake-related content through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal at cybercrime.gov.in. Before filing a complaint, gather all evidence such as screenshots, URLs, and related messages.
On the portal, select “Report Other Cyber Crime,” register with your name and mobile number, and verify using the OTP. Fill in the incident details, upload the evidence, and submit the form to receive a complaint reference number.
Victims can also call the national cybercrime helpline (1930) for immediate assistance but must file an online complaint within 24 hours.
Deepfakes posted on social media platforms can be reported directly through their in-app reporting tools. Under the IT Rules, 2021, platforms are required to act on flagged content within a specified timeframe.
For serious cases, individuals can approach the nearest cyber cell or police station to file an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which mandates registration for cognizable offenses, including deepfakes.
How You Tube's New Likeness Detection Tool For Creators Works