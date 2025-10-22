How YouTube’s New Likeness Detection Tool For Creators Works
YouTube has officially launched its likeness-detection technology for eligible creators in the YouTube Partner Program after completing its pilot phase.
The tool allows creators to request the removal of AI-generated videos that imitate their face or voice without consent. A YouTube spokesperson told TechCrunch that this is a first phase rollout, and eligible creators were notified via email on October 21st morning.
The technology aims to protect creators from AI misuse, including false endorsements or misinformation, such as the case where Elecrow, the company, used an AI clone of YouTuber Jeff Geerling’s voice for self promotion.
YouTube, on its Creator Insider channel, explained that creators can activate the feature through the “Likeness” tab by verifying their identity using a photo ID and a short selfie video.
Once verified, creators can review detected videos and choose to file a removal or copyright request or archive them under YouTube’s privacy guidelines. Creators may opt out anytime, and YouTube will cease scanning for likenesses within 24 hours of the opt-out.
YouTube developed the feature in partnership with the Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and has voiced support for the proposed NO FAKES Act, aimed at preventing misuse of AI-generated likenesses.
Meta Removes Facebook Page Targeting ICE Agents in Chicago