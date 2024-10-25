Article 370 to AAP Bail Cases: What Are CJI-Designate Justice Sanjiv Khanna's Key Judgments?
Justice Sanjiv Khanna will take oath as the 51st Chief Justice of India next month. In his stint at the Supreme Court, he has been part of several landmark judgements.
In 2019, he authored the lead judgment affirming that the Right to Information (RTI) Act applies to the Chief Justice of India's office.
His decision in Amish Devgan v. Union of India highlighted the need to regulate hate speech, denying relief in a case involving offensive remarks about a Sufi saint.
In 2021, he dissented from a majority ruling on the Central Vista project, arguing that due processes were not followed.
Justice Khanna presided over politically sensitive cases involving bail pleas by Aam Aadmi Party leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Sanjay Singh in connection with the Delhi liquor policy investigation.
He was also a part of the five-judge bench which upheld the abrogation of Article 370, ruling it did not grant Jammu and Kashmir sovereignty.
He also contributed to declaring the electoral bond scheme unconstitutional, citing that anonymous donations undermine voters' right to information.
