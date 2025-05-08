Flight Operations Suspended At 27 Airports Post Operation Sindoor
In the wake of India's 'Operation Sindoor', authorities have temporarily suspended commercial flights at 27 airports across the country until Saturday morning as a precautionary security measure.
The move follows India's early Wednesday strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan.
The closures have impacted several key airports, including those in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda, Halwara, Pathankot, Bhuntar, Shimla, Gaggal, and Dharamsala, among others.
The widespread disruption has led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights and the shutdown of major air corridors.
Airlines have scrambled to adjust their schedules, rerouting or grounding flights to avoid the affected airspace. By Wednesday, around 250 flights had already been cancelled.
Carriers such as IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air have issued advisories via social media platform X, warning passengers of significant schedule changes and ongoing disruptions.
