How Canada’s New Visa Rules Create Uncertainty for Indians
Canada’s new migration rules, in effect since February, could severely impact thousands of foreign students, including many from India.
The changes give border officials sweeping powers to alter the visa status of students, workers, and migrants at any time.
Under the updated Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations, they can now deny, reject, or cancel temporary resident documents like electronic travel authorisations (eTAs) and temporary resident visas (TRVs).
Student visas and work permits are also vulnerable. Officials can deny entry or cancel permits if they doubt the individual will leave Canada after their approved stay. The decision rests solely with them.
These new regulations create uncertainty for international students and workers. Indians, the largest group affected, could face significant disruptions.
