Heatwave In Eastern India During May, Northwest To Be Cooler: IMD
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more than usual heatwave days over parts of eastern India and limited heatwaves for north-western region in the month of May.
Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, East Uttar Pradesh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and coastal Gujarat will have above-normal heatwave days.
Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat are likely to see increased rain and limited heatwaves, according to the IMD.
According to IMD’s monthly prediction, “Below-normal rainfall is likely over most parts of northeast India, east-central India and south peninsular.”
