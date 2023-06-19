Heavy Rainfall In Rajasthan Due To Cyclone; Assam Reels Under First Waves Of Flood
Rajasthan’s three districts, Jalore, Sirohi and Barmer, have been receiving heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Biparjoy, resulting in a flood-like situation.
In light of this, more than 1,000 people were moved out from their villages and taken to safer places by rescue teams, as the cyclone hit the state on June 16.
Parts of north Gujarat also received heavy rains in the last 24 hours as the intensity of Cyclone Biparjoy gradually reduced from a very severe cyclonic storm to a depression.
Incessant rainfall in Assam has pushed the water above the danger level in several rivers, including Brahmaputra.
This has led to the displacement of more than 33,000 individuals across 14 districts, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority.
The India Meteorological Department has also issued a red alert for Assam, warning against the impending floods. The alert spans over the next five days and covers districts like Dhubri, Kamrup, Nalbari, Goalpara, and Karimganj.
