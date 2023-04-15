Heatwave In Delhi Today As IMD Issues Yellow Alert. What Does This Mean?
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast indicates that, on Saturday, isolated areas of Delhi may experience heatwave conditions due to the soaring temperatures.
The maximum temperature is likely to be 41 degrees celsius on Saturday, more than the 39.4 degrees celsius highest recorded temperature on Friday.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert due to the potential heatwave that will hit some areas in Delhi.
In terms of temperature, the IMD records a heatwave when the maximum temperature is 40 degrees or more and is 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above the normal.
A yellow alert in case of a heatwave refers to a condition when “heat is tolerable for the general public but of moderate health concern for vulnerable people” such as infants, elderly people, and those with chronic diseases.
Also read
'Extra Layers Of Privacy': What Are WhatsApp's New Security Features?