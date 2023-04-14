'Extra Layers Of Privacy: What Are WhatsApp's New Security Features?
WhatsApp on April 13, announced three additional security features in order to provide extra layers of privacy and more control over messages.
Here are the new WhatsApp features.
Account Protect:
While switching to a new device, WhatsApp may send an alert notification to the old device to ensure that it isn't an unauthorized attempt to move your account to another device.
Device Verification:
This feature adds an extra step behind the scenes that authenticate and protect the account if a device is somehow compromised. This check has been added to prevent mobile device malware.
Automatic Security Codes:
WhatsApp is building a new, private, and automated way to verify encryption keys, which will make it easier to confirm that the message is received by the intended recipient.
The features will be added in the coming months.
