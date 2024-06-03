Heat Wave Claims 56 Lives In India; Madhya Pradesh And Maharashtra Hit Hard: Govt Data
India experienced 24,849 suspected heat stroke cases and 56 confirmed deaths from heat-related illnesses between March 1 and May 30, according to data from the National Centre of Disease Control (NCDC).
According to data from the NCDC’s National Heat-Related Illness and Death Surveillance, May was the most lethal month, recording 46 heat-related fatalities.
Furthermore, there were 19,189 suspected cases of heat stroke reported during that month.
Madhya Pradesh has the highest number of heatstroke cases with 6,584 reported, followed by Rajasthan with 4,357 cases, Andhra Pradesh with 3,239 cases, Chhattisgarh with 2,418 cases, and Jharkhand with 2,077 cases.
According to NCDC statistics, Madhya Pradesh recorded the highest number of confirmed heat-related deaths over the last three months, with 14 fatalities.
Maharashtra followed with 11 deaths, while Telangana, Rajasthan, and Odisha each reported five confirmed deaths from heat stroke.
