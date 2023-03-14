H3N2: Experts Explain Why It Won’t Be A Covid-Like Pandemic

Explaining the difference between H3N2 and coronavirus, virologist Shahid Jameel said, "Though both are respiratory viruses, they belong to different virus families – H3N2 is an influenza virus, SARS-CoV2 (the Covid-19 virus) is a coronavirus."
According to pulmonologist Randeep Guleria, "We have had influenza outbreaks since centuries. First in 1918 and then 2009, so we have immunity against the infection." Unlike the coronavirus, which was a new virus.
While India has seen two influenza related deaths so far, the experts said that such deaths were very less and only seen in people with comorbidities.