Gwalior And Kozhikode Join UNESCO Creative Cities List
Gwalior and Kozhikode from India are among the 55 new cities which have joined the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN).
Gwalior, in Madhya Pradesh, has secured a spot in the prestigious 'Music' category, while Kozhikode in Kerala has been recognised in the 'Literature' category.
The list was announced on World Cities Day, which has been designated by the United Nations as October 31.
These new cities were acknowledged for “their strong commitment to harnessing culture and creativity as part of their development strategies, and displaying innovative practices in human-centred urban planning”, the world body said in a statement.
UCCN is a global initiative launched by UNESCO in 2004, which aims at promoting cooperation among cities that have recognised creativity as a strategic factor for sustainable urban development.
