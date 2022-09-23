Schools Closed, Offices Go WFH As Day-long Rains Lash Delhi-NCR
Rains lashed Delhi-NCR all day long on Thursday resulting in water-logging in several areas.
The rains triggered traffic snarls and people commuting on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway had to wade through knee-deep waters to reach their destinations.
According to reports, Delhi received 40.8 mm of rainfall between Thursday 5:30 pm and Friday 8:30 am. The national capital is predicted to receive more rains on Friday with authorities issuing a "yellow alert".
While schools in Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar have been closed in view of rains, offices in Gurugram have been advised to switch to work from home on Friday.
Meanwhile, in UP's Firozabad, at least 13 people have died and 11 were injured in incidents of lightning, and wall and house collapses as heavy rains lashed the town.