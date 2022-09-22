James Webb Space Telescope Captures Neptune's Clearest Picture In Over 30 Years, NASA Shares Photos
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has captured the clearest picture of Neptune in over 30 years giving a clear view of its rings.
"Not only has Webb captured the clearest view of this distant planet’s rings in more than 30 years, but its cameras reveal the ice giant in a whole new light," NASA said on its website.
In 1989, NASA's Voyager 2 had captured Neptune's clearest picture.
“It has been three decades since we last saw these faint, dusty rings, and this is the first time we’ve seen them in the infrared,” said Heidi Hammel, Webb's Neptune system expert and interdisciplinary scientist.