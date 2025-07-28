Guess’s AI Model In Vogue Ad Sparks Debate On Beauty Standards
In Vogue’s August issue, a Guess ad features a blonde model in summer outfits, with fine print revealing she was created using AI.
Vogue clarified the model wasn’t part of its editorial content. Still, it's the first time an AI-generated person has appeared in the magazine, sparking backlash.
The ad has raised concerns about how it might affect real models pushing for more diversity, and young consumers already dealing with unrealistic beauty standards.
The AI model was created by Seraphinne Vallora, a company founded by Valentina Gonzalez and Andreea Petrescu.
They say Guess co-founder Paul Marciano contacted them on Instagram to create the model for the summer campaign.
The founders admit their AI images often lack diversity and promote narrow beauty ideals. They’ve tried to be more inclusive—but say those posts don’t get much engagement.
