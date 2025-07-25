What Is ‘Secret Mountain’? AR Rahman’s AI Music Project With Sam Altman
AR Rahman is teaming up with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on a new project called Secret Mountain.
At its core, it’s a digital universe where music, culture, and technology come together through a narrative-driven experience.
The project also aims to empower Indian creators to use AI tools to address long-term challenges.
First introduced in February 2024 through a short YouTube film, Secret Mountain follows Luna, a young girl who discovers a magical world filled with diverse musical beings—each with their own sound and style.
Over time, the project hopes to evolve into a global platform for creative collaboration, powered by AI.
