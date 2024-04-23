Grindr Faces Legal Battle Over Alleged Data Breaches And Privacy Violations
Grindr, the gay dating app, is currently confronting a widespread legal action in London, where hundreds of users claim their private data, including HIV status, was shared with third parties without their consent.
The law firm has alleged that users' highly sensitive information, including HIV status and the date of their latest HIV test, were provided to third parties for commercial purposes.
Approximately 670 individuals had enrolled in the lawsuit regarding alleged breaches occurring from 2018 to 2020, with the potential for thousands more to join.
"Grindr owes it to the LGBTQ+ community to compensate those whose data has been compromised and have suffered distress as a result," the firm's managing director, Chaya Hanoomanjee, said in a statement.
Responding to the allegations, the spokesperson of the dating app said, "Grindr has never shared user-reported health information for 'commercial purposes' and has never monetized such information."
Delhi Retains Its Forgetful Crown: Insights From Uber's Lost & Found Index 2024