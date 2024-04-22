Delhi Retains Its Forgetful Crown: Insights From Uber's Lost & Found Index 2024
Uber has unveiled the 2024 edition of its Lost and Found Index, offering insights into the items most commonly left behind, the cities with the highest forgetfulness rates, and the peak times for forgetfulness among Uber users.
For the second consecutive year, Delhi has earned the distinction of being the most forgetful city in the nation, with Mumbai maintaining its position in second place.
In the past year, a variety of items, such as phones, bags, wallets, and clothing, have consistently been the most forgotten belongings in Ubers across India.
Following closely behind are practical items like water bottles, keys, and accessories such as spectacles and jewelry.
Some unique items like a ukulele, a coin collection, prasad, and a hair trimmer have been left behind. Moreover, important documents including passports, bank papers, and business documents have also been inadvertently left in Ubers by passengers.
As per the survey, riders are most likely to forget their belongings in an Uber on Saturdays and in evenings at around 7pm.
