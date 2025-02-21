Govt to OTT Platforms: Follow IT Rules, Curb Obscene Content
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has warned OTT platforms against streaming obscene, pornographic, and vulgar content.
In an advisory issued, the Ministry urged OTT platforms and self-regulatory bodies to follow the IT Rules-2021.
It emphasised stricter adherence to the Code of Ethics, including proper age-based content classification.
The Ministry cited complaints from MPs, statutory bodies, and the public about the spread of inappropriate content on OTT platforms and social media.
It reminded platforms to comply with legal restrictions, classify content based on age, implement access controls for 'A' rated content, and exercise caution.
The Supreme Court also recently flagged a legal "vacuum" in regulating content on social media and suggested stricter oversight.
