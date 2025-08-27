Google Makes Developer Verification Mandatory For Android Apps
Google is introducing a new safety feature that would require developers to be verified before their app can run on certified Android device.
The company said that the decision was made after an analysis showing malware was over 50 times more likely to be sideloaded from the internet than downloaded via Google Play.
Google is launching an Android Developer Console to verify developers who distribute apps outside the Play Store. This will allow them to confirm their identities and register package names, aiming to reduce malware risks.
Google compares its verification process to "an ID check at the airport," noting that it will only verify a developer’s identity and not review the content of their app.
The company clarified that the verification process will not restrict developers from distributing their apps on any platform, including app stores beyond Google Play.
The new verification requirement will roll out from late 2026 in Brazil, Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand, with a global expansion planned afterwards.
