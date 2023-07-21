Google Tests ‘Genesis’, The New AI Tool Meant To Assist Journalists
Google is testing a new AI product known internally as 'Genesis.' The tool will have the capability to generate news stories by processing current events and relevant information, The New York Times reported.
According to the report, Google had presented this new creation to news organisations like The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Wall Street Journal.
The Genesis AI, which will function as a writing assistant for journalists, intends to expedite and simplify journalistic activities so that reporters can devote more time to complex work.
Speaking to The Verge, Google spokesperson Jenn Crider said, “Our goal is to give journalists the choice of using these emerging technologies in a way that enhances their work and productivity.”
Crider also clarified that the AI tool does not intend to replace the essential role journalists have in reporting and fact-checking.
