According to the report, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is the richest MLA in the country with assets worth Rs 1,413 crore.
The second richest is an independent legislator and businessman KH Puttaswamy Gowda, valued at Rs 1,267 crore, followed by Priyakrishna, the youngest Congress MLA in Karnataka assembly with declared assets of Rs 1,156 crore.
With 12 in the top 20, Karnataka MLAs dominate the list of richest legislators in the country.
Among the richest MLAs in India, four legislators belong to Congress, while three are from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Nirmal Kumar Dhara, a BJP MLA from West Bengal, has the lowest asset amounting to Rs 1,700. Dhara is followed by Makaranda Muduli, an independent legislator from Odisha with a total asset of Rs 15,000.